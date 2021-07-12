CBSE class 10, 12 board exam result: Know how, where to check marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 10 and class 12 board exam result by July 31. This is the first time the CBSE will release the board exam results without holding the exams. Close to 30 lakh students enroll for CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams every year as per the data shared by the CBSE previously. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed keep in view the safety and health of the students.

CBSE result 2021: Know where to check

CBSE result will be available on the Board's official website, cbse.gov.in. Alternatively students can directly click on cbseresults.nic.in to access the result.

The CBSE board exam result will also be hosted on results.gov.in.

CBSE result 2021: Know how to check

The CBSE board exam result can be retrieved online using board roll number, candidate's name and date of birth.

Candidates have to login to the websites mentioned above, click on the result and enter the details asked.

CBSE class 12 board exam result will be based on the students’ school-based performance in class 12, final exam performance in class 11 and the results of the performance in best three subjects in class 10 board exams.

CBSE class 10 board exam result will be based on the practical marks, marks scored by the student in different tests and exams and the past performance of the school in class 10 exam.