CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams over, know different ways to check result

Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students are now over. Both exams started on February 14. Class 10 exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams continued till April 5. Now, students are waiting for an update on CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 date and time.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results 2023(PTI Photo)

A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in this year’s exams, as per information shared by CBSE.

Next, the board will begin evaluation of answer sheets and then results will be prepared and announced. The exact date and time for CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be announced on social media. Last year, the board announced term 2/final results for both classes on the same day, within a few hours.

To check CBSE results, students will have to use their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

The official website for CBSE results is results.cbse.nic.in. In addition to this, CBSE results will also be available on results.gov.in.

Another way to check CBSE results is to use DigiLocker. Students can install the app/register on the website – digilocker.gov.in. On the result day, links to check scorecards will be displayed on the home page of DigiLocker. Later, students will be able to download digital copies of marks sheets, pass certificates, etc from the same platform.

CBSE may also provide results via SMS. More details regarding CBSE results using SMS will be mentioned on the result press release.