‘One exam doesn’t define...' Education minister's message after CBSE 12th result

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday congratulated students who have qualified in the Class 12 board exam 2023. Pradhan also shared a special message with students who could not meet their expectations. CBSE results 2023 live updates.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tweeted congratulating CBSE students on Class 12 board exam results

“Heartily congratulate my young friends who have cleared the #CBSE Class XII examinations. It is a moment to rejoice the success and cherish the fruits of hard work that you put all year round. Best wishes for a happy and bright future,” Pradhan tweeted.

“Many friends might not have met expectations. I appeal to them to not lose heart. One examination does not define a person’s ability. Keep working hard and chase your dreams. Success comes to those who never give up, he added.

The minister said girl students outshining boys in the exam was a “striking feature”.

“More reasons for us as a society to remove all barriers to girls’ education,” the minister wrote.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its Class 12 board exam results today, May 12. The overall pass percentage stands at 87.33 per cent, down from last year’s 92.71.

A total of 16,60,511students wrote their board exam papers in February, March and April. Of them, 14,50,174 have qualified. Over 1 lakh students have been placed under the compartment category, meaning they will have to give the exam another attempt.

The board did not announce names of toppers or award divisions as a measure to prevent “unhealthy competition” among students.

