CBSE Class 10, 12 sample question papers 2024 released on cbseacademic.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued sample question papers for the 2024 edition of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams 2024. Students can download it from the academic website of the board, cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 sample paper PDF released

The board has also shared subject-wise marking scheme of both classes.

CBSE is going to conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 15. These exams will be held for a period of 55 days and are expected to end on April 10.

Detailed schedules of final exams are awaited.

Checking sample papers will students understand the pattern of the exam and type of questions that will be asked. Many teachers and students had last year said that main exam papers were set in the format of these sample papers.

Solving sample papers can also be helpful in improving speed and accuracy.

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers 2024

Go to the academic website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Open the sample question paper tab and then click on SQP 2023-24.

Select your class.

The list of subject-wise SQPs and marking scheme will be displayed.

CBSE Class 10 sample question paper 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 sample question paper 2023-24.