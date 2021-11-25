Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 exam for major subjects from Nov 30; check guidelines
CBSE term 1 board exam for major subjects like maths, science, will begin on November 30 for class 10 students and on December 1 for class 12 students.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the term 1 board exam for classes 10 and 12, in major subjects like Mathematics, English, Science, Social Science, from November 30 and December 1, respectively. The Board will continue holding exams for minor subjects or the subjects which have fewer takers along with the major subjects.

This is the first time the CBSE is holding board exams in two phases and in multiple-choice-question (MCQ) format.

CBSE term 1 board examinees should know the guidelines of the exam and follow them on the test day:

  • The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes
  • The reading time has been increased to 20 minutes
  • The exam will start at 11.30 am
  • Separate sheet will be provided at the exam centre for rough work
  • Follow COVID-19 guidelines given by the Board
  • Schools will hold practical tests till December 23. There will be no external examiner for practical assessment and schools will conduct the exam with concerned school teacher.
  • In case students receive any sort of information related to the exam, they should confirm its authenticity from the official website of the Board.

