CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams begin tomorrow, 5 points for students

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from Tuesday, April 26. Admit cards for term 2 exams have been released on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Class 10 final exams will end on May 24 and Class 12 exams will continue till June 15.

Class 10 students will appear for Painting and some language papers on the first day of exam. The first major paper is English Language and Literature scheduled for April 27.

Class 12 students will write the Entrepreneurship and Beauty & Wellness papers on the first day. The first major paper for Class 12 students is Hindi, scheduled for May 2.

Here are a few things students should know

Before answering the questions, read the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet. Write in clear handwriting your roll number and other details in the space provided on the answer booklet and extra sheets.

.Arrange the extra sheets in the proper order and tie those with the answer booklet before submitting it to the invigilator.

Maintain staggered movement while entering and exiting the exam hall. Follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and reach the exam venue well ahead of time to avoid any last-minute trouble.

Wear face mask at all times and carry your own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle.

Do not bring any banned items inside the exam venue. Carry a printed copy of your admit card on all exam days.

