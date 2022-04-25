CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams: Board releases important statistics

Over 35 lakh students will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board exams scheduled to begin on April 26, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Monday. All Covid norms implemented in the previous examinations will be strictly followed during term 2 exams, it said.

For Class 10 students, the exams are scheduled from April 26 to May 24 and for Class 12, the papers will begin on April 26 and end on June 15. Class 10 exams will be held for 75 subjects and Class 12 exams for 114 subjects.

The total number of candidates for CBSE Class 10 term 2 board exams is 21,16,209 and for CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams, it is 14,54,370.

The board on Monday conducted a webinar to prepare functionaries for term 2 exams.

“To ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres, CBSE conducted a Webinar today which was attended by more than 26,000 schools and the staff,” an official statement said.

“CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. As the examinations would be conducted after COVID hence CBSE has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of examination,” it added.

The timetable has been set in such a manner that there is sufficient time for students to prepare for each paper, the board said.

