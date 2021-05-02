Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE class 10 board exam result to be declared by June 20
CBSE class 10 board exam result to be declared by June 20

The CBSE will announce result for class 10 board exams, which were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, by June 20, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:21 AM IST
CBSE on Saturday, announced the policy for tabulation of marks for the cancelled exams.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

