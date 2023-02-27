CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023: What students in Lucknow said after paper

The students gleamed in delight and satisfaction as they came out of the examination rooms after writing their English Paper, the first of such kind for many of them- on Monday.

Happily exchanging their experiences of writing their first board paper, they shared that they had mixed feelings of excitement and nervousness before the exam but now they feel gratified that the paper went very well.

Most of the students found the paper to be very easy as they had been prepared for all kinds of questions in school, whereas some said that the questions were of moderate difficulty level.

Anushka said that she had answered all the questions with keeping all the value points in mind.

Tejaswini found the grammar portion to be very easy and was confident of getting very good marks.

Sananda, Sanjana and Jayvardhan said that the sample papers sent by the teachers helped them a lot in preparing.

Ayansh said that the paper wasn’t lengthy and he finished the paper within 2:30 hours and thus managed good time to revise and refine the answers wherever needed.

Some students including Dhruv Sawhney found the editing question to be a little complex but said that they could fathom it because they were prepared for such tricky questions.

It was overall a paper that boosted the confidence of the students and gave them an understanding of how they can bring their hard work to bear fruits. The young Goenkans thanked their teachers and God for enabling them to give their best in the board exams.