CBSE Class 10 English exam: 34K students appear in Patna, find paper balanced

Altogether 34,000 students of Class10 in the capital city wrote the English paper for term II conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) across 61 exam centres on Wednesday.

The examination started at 10:30 am and concluded at 12:30pm.

The students who appeared for the exam rated the difficulty level of the question between easy to moderate. Majority of examinees agreed that questions were asked from NCERT textbook and strictly followed the CBSE pattern.

Aprajita Kumari, a student of DAV Public School, said, “I got set 1 to solve. Reading section was a bit lengthy and complex. A few grammar questions were also tricky while writing and literature sections were moderate. Overall, the exam was good. I hope to score above 30 out of 40 marks.”

Similarly another student Harshit Sharma, a student of Patna Central School, said, “Overall paper was satisfactory. Reading section was time consuming as comprehension was lengthy and questions were application-based. I found the grammar section the easiest. Solving the CBSE sample paper helped me to understand the question pattern. I hope to score around 30 to 35 marks out of 40.”

CBSE’s city coordinator Rajeev Ranjan Sinha, said, “The examination passed off peacefully in the city. No untoward incident was reported till the late evening. Attendance of examinees was high. As many as 18 students are sitting in a classroom for writing the examination. All Covid-19 safety protocols are being followed by exam centers.”

Meanwhile, parents raised concern over exam timing during heat wave conditions.

Prakash Jha, who accompanied her daughter to the exam centre near Digha, said, “The exam timing is not suitable for students owing to heat conditions. The roads are jam-packed in the morning and afternoon due to ongoing exams. We got stuck in a traffic jam for more than one hour in the direct exposure of sunlight. Examinees are prone to fall ill due to heat stroke which may adversely impact their examination.”

Around 1.05 lakh students in the state have registered for taking the exam across 885 exam centers this year.

The board kicked off Class 10 term II exam on April 26 with painting paper. However, examination of main subjects commenced from April 27. The term 2 exam will conclude on May 24.