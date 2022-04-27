CBSE Class 10 English term 2 exam 2022: What students said after the paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 English exam on Wednesday, April 27. Here is what students and teachers said after the exam:

Lucknow

In Lucknow, the students of Class 10 were delighted after writing their English paper, most of them found it easy as a lot of rigorous practice was done at school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarthak Sharma, Class 10 A from GD GOENKA Public School said, " I was able to complete the paper in time and had enough time for revision too".

Anushka Singh of Class 10 B from the same school was of the opinion that the literature section was the easiest.

The questions were framed in simple language and were easy to comprehend, few grammar questions were slightly complex, commented Suhani Lal and Amna Kauser of Class 10 C.

Siddhi Goel and Kashish Anand of Class 10 A found the analytical paragraph a little bit of a challenge.

Overall it was an easy paper and all the Goenkans felt relieved after the first paper of their II Term board exam. They thanked the teachers for their hardwork and guidance in preparing them well for the examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a delightful sight to see the students coming out of the exam hall with excitement after writing their second term board paper of English on Wednesday, said chairman of the school, Sarvesh Goel.

Prayagraj

CBSE Class 10 English term 2 exam 2022: Krishnand Shukla, a student of BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj said that his exam went better than expected and he felt that it was easy. “All the questions came from the set syllabus and none of the three sections of the question paper were tough for any student who had properly prepared for the exam.”

Harion Pandey of the same school also said that the question paper was not at all tough and “along expected lines”. Kriti Agharwal of Prayag Public School, Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj said that her exam went very well as the question paper was easy. “Although a little lengthy, any student who paced her answers as per the weightage of the questions in this 40-mark exam would have done well,” she maintained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Piyusha Kesarwani of the same school also agreed and said that barring the fact that the question paper seemed lenghthy to her, the questions were all that she was expecting.

Rajrani Sengupta, an English teacher of MPVM Ganga Gurukulam School, Phaphamau said that all three sets of the question paper were well balanced and the students seemed confortable in answering the questions. Section ‘A’ and ‘B’ both were common but the literature question section was different in all sets. The comprehension passage was easy and the students seemed happy with it. Most students felt that as compared to Term-1, this exam of Term-2 was easier,” she maintained.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar from Prayagraj and Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}