CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam 2022: Here is what students said after the paper

CBSE Class 10 Hindi term 2 exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 Hindi term 2 exam on Wednesday, May 18. Here is what students said after the paper:

Prayagraj

Class 10 student of Prayag Public School, Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj, Shagun Mishra said that he found the question paper easy but a bit lengthy. “We had to answer a total of seven questions of 40 marks in the given 2 hours. So, one needed to time the answering of a question well so as to be able to attempt all questions. However, overall the questions were easier than the Term-1 question paper,” he maintained.

Shailja Tripathi, also a Class 10 student of Prayag Public School, Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj also said that she too found the question paper to be a bit lengthy. “But my exam has gone well and I expect good marks. The question paper was surely easier than what we got in Term-1,” she said.

Hindi teacher at MPVM Ganga Gurukulam school, Phaphamau in Prayagraj Anjana Verma said that it was a question paper that required students to use their reasoning and then answer the questions.

“There were many parts to a question and therefore students needed take time and to apply their understanding power first on the lengthy worded questions before start answering them. I believe that students who had thoroughly studied the syllabus would have been able to do well,” she said.

Lucknow

Analyzing question paper of Hindi subject for CBSE class 10, the students found the question paper lengthy but not very difficult. Though they had to write a lot but they managed to finish the paper in given time. Most of the questions were value based and were practiced by them through the sample papers in class.

Diya Goel, a student of GD Goenka Public School said that some questions in the paper were a bit lengthy which took some time to solve.

Tanisha Mishra, a student of GD Goenka Public School said that the question paper was easy and she is expecting good marks.

On the other hand, according to Anirudh Chandravanshi of Class 10 C, the questions on creative skills were easy and mostly value based which they had practiced very well in the class.

All the students found the question paper easy but long, which took a whole lot of time to complete the paper.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj and Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow)

