CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022: What students said after mathematics paper

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 mathematics exams on Thursday, May 5. Here is what students said after the exam:

Lucknow

CBSE class 10 second term student in Lucknow gave a mixed response after writing Mathematics examination on Thursday. Some students felt paper was tricky while quite a few students felt paper was very lengthy and few questions were not as per the standard format.

Diya Goel, of Class X-B from GD Goenka Public School said she was little disappointed with her attempt as there were some tricky questions and interpretation of those were different for different students.

According to Dhruv Sawhney of GD Goenka Public School, "The basic paper was comparatively easier than the standard Mathematics paper. Most of it was NCERT based".

Agrim Verma from same school expecting to score full marks. According to him the paper was a standard one and quite easy for those students who have practiced through the sample papers.

For Gargi Dwivedi, the paper was of medium difficulty level and year long practice has come very handy in attempting the paper and completing it on time.

Overall it was a moderate paper and children are expecting better result than Term-1.

Vaishnavi Singh of Lucknow Public School South City said the paper was lengthy, but with good practice and joining regular classes, she was able to attempt all the questions. Ujjwal Dwivedi of LPS South City said overall paper was easy but a few questions based on competency skills took a lot of time, although these questions were very conceptual.

Prayagraj

Deva Pandey, a high school student of Prayagrag Public School, Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj found his opted “Standard Mathematics” section of the question paper to be quite scoring and along expected lines.

“My exam went very well and I should score well. Most of my classmates also found the question paper to be easy. All the 14 questions that we had to attempt along with the choices given were easy for anyone who had practiced different types of questions before the exams as part of his/her preparation,” he claimed.

In agreement was his classmate Shashank Shukla who too had opted “Standard Mathematics” for the exam.

“The overall level of toughness of the questions asked was good and not too tough. I also did not find the question paper to be lengthy in any way,” he said.

Mathematics teacher at Ganga Gurukulam, Phaphamau in Prayagraj Devesh Singh said that the questions asked were fully from within the syllabus.

“The ‘Basic Mathematics” section was straight as per NCERT pattern and students did not find it tough. As for the “Standard Mathematics” part, the questions were of above-average toughness as it should be for students wishing to pursue Mathematics in higher classes later on. Any student who had worked upon his concepts would have done well in it,” he maintained.

Jai Mishra, also a class 10 student of Prayagrag Public School, Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj who had opted for “Basic Mathematics” said that he found the questions in his section of the question paper to be easy and scoring. “I should get good marks,” he added.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj and Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow)