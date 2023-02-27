CBSE Class 10: Patna students find English paper ‘easy to moderate'

Students of Class 10 in Patna came out with smiles after taking the English paper conducted by CBSE on Monday.

Many students shared that questions were easy to moderate and they were able to solve the paper within the given time.

Shweta Singh, a student of Ishan International School, said, “Overall questions were easy. I was afraid of Section- A but unseen passage comprised graphical representation which was easy to interpret and save time. Grammar section was very easy and scoring. In Literature section, questions were asked from the NCERT book. I was able to attempt all the questions within time.”

Piyush Sharma, a student of DAV Public School, said, “Questions were easier than my expectation. Unseen passage was based on familiar topics. Grammar section comprised multiple-choice questions which helped to save time. A couple of questions in the literature section were tricky and required critical thinking. I had solved sample papers which helped in time management. I hope to score 70/80 marks.”

Meanwhile, teachers also rated Class 10 English question paper easy to moderate.

“In terms of difficulty level the paper was easy to moderate. The reading section was time taking in one or two sets. In Literature section, questions were straightforward but only for those students who studied the NCERT textbooks thoroughly would have answered correctly and confidently. Most students would have been able to attempt the long-answer questions. The writing section included general topics. So, students got an opportunity to express themselves. Questions on poetic devices were intended to evaluate the students’ sound understanding of literary devices. This year, deductive reasoning, critical thinking and analysis were expected from the students. The questions could be attempted within the stipulated time”, said, Ibrahim Nami, PGT (English), Litera Valley School, Patna.

Altogether 1.30 lakh students are appearing in the CBSE Class 10 board exam in Bihar. The Class 10 board exam will conclude on March 21.