CBSE Class 10 Science term 2 exam 2022: What students said after the paper

The Central Board of Secondary education conducted the Class 10 science exams on Tuesday, May 10. Here is what students said after the CBSE Class 10 science paper:

Prayagraj

Astitva Yadav, a high school student of BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj found the science question paper of standard level as expected with no surprises. “The two hours given for the 40 marks question paper were adequate. I did well and should score good marks,” he said.

His classmate and also a student of BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj Shiva Tripathi also found the question paper easy and only of average toughness.

“All questions were from within the syllabus and I did not have any difficulty in answering the questions. Most of my friends also did well,” he maintained.

Science teacher at MPVM Ganga Gurukulam school, Phaphamau in Prayagraj said that most students found the question paper straight forward and did well in it. “The questions asked were not too hard in any of the three sections of the question paper. Any student who had studied as per the syllabus would have done well in it,” she added.

Chandigarh

The students who attempted Science Class 10 CBSE board exam on Tuesday found the paper to be easy and well divided. Students came out happy from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Chandigarh, which was the exam centre for over six schools today.

Anoop of The British School, Chandigarh said, "The exam went well, the question paper was divided set wise, one of the sets was a little difficult." Tanvi Bisht of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 also found the paper easy to attempt.

Sia, another student of Sharda Sarvhitkari also said, "The exam was easier than expected and included all the syllabus." Shivani, a student of the same school said, "I completed my exam 30 minutes before the time was up so it went well for me."

Shrishti of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 also found the paper very easy and completed it well in time. Manisha of Javahar Navodya Vidyalaya, Sector-25, Chandigarh said, "I had a really good exam today because the paper was really easy.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj and Nishtha Gupta from Chandigarh)