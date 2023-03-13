CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2023: Check sample paper, question pattern

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to hold Class 10 Social Science exam on Wednesday, March 15. The paper will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students need to report at the exam venue on or before 10 am.

CBSE has published marking scheme and sample question paper for Class 10 Social Science board exam on cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can check it to understand types of questions asked in the exam.

The theory exam of Social Science is held for 80 marks. The question paper comprises six sections – A, B, C, D, E and F and the total number of questions in the sample paper is 37. All questions are compulsory.

In section A of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science SQP, there are 20 multiple-choice questions (question number 1 to 20) for one mark each.

Question number 21 to 24 are in section B, which are very short answer type questions for 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 40 words.

Section C comprises of questions 25 to 29 – short answer type questions – carrying 3 marks each. Word limit of these answers is 60.

Section D is question no. 30 to 33 and these are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words.

In section-E (question no. 34 to 36), there are case based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each.

Section F or question no. 37 is map based, carrying 5 marks with two parts, 37a from History (2 marks) and 37b from Geography (3 marks).

There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, internal choice has been provided in some questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

CBSE said that wherever necessary, the board exam question paper of Social Science will have separate instructions. Students should read the questions carefully before answering.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science SQP.

Marking scheme.