CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2024: Difficulty level easy to moderate, no tricky questions asked

Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2024 on March 7, 2024. The examination was conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country and abroad. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2024: Difficulty level easy to moderate

According to the majority of the students, the paper was easy; while for some, the Social Science paper was moderate. For Teachers, the difficulty level of the paper was easy to moderate.

Anushka Chand, Lucknow Public School Class 10 student said, “Overall, it was a balanced paper and more or less based on general application of the theory.” Maitrayee Jha of the same school said, “The paper was moderate. Objective questions were quite easy and straight forward. Short and long answers were conceptual based and map-work was very easy.”

LPS School student Shivam Patel said, “Overall the paper was moderate. The MCQ were quite easy. Case-based questions were complicated as asked on a conceptual basis. Short and long questions were tricky and quite lengthy.” Dwani Bhatnagar said, “MCQs were all textbook-based and easy. Very short answers were also quite easy and included justification. Short questions were easy yet tricky as they were conceptual-based. Long ones were quite easy with general statements. Case based study was asked indirectly. Map was very easy and direct.”

GD Goenka Public School Lucknow student Neil Bajpai said that the MCQ were a mixture of knowledge and application-based questions. For Ishani Gurjar and Akshat, the paper was very simple and direct.

Khushi of GD Goenka said that the subjective questions were based on the clarity of concepts of the NCERT Syllabus. In the words of Chaitanya Shukla and Devansh, the students who would have done well practice the sample papers/ the pre-board question papers would found the Question paper not so challenging.

According to the teachers, the Map questions were direct and knowledge-based. Few subjective questions were tricky and required critical analysis and thorough understanding of the concepts. Most of the students were confident of their performance.

Geetanjali Hasani - TGT Social Science of LPS said, “The general standard of the question paper was deemed satisfactory. The objective questions presented a mix of simplicity and trickiness. Both short and long questions were approachable. The bulk of questions followed a statement-based format. The map work component posed no significant challenge. In summary, the overall difficulty of the paper ranged from easy to moderate.”

Priyanka Swami, TGT Social Science, KIIT World School, Gurugram said, “Social science paper was a balanced mix of analysis and application-based questions; the level of difficulty was moderate. The question paper was a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis, and application-based questions. The paper was a bit lengthy, and therefore, time management could have been a challenge for the class 10 students in today’s social science exam. Overall, students found that the CBSE social science paper was easy and straight from the prescribed syllabus and NCERT books. According to a subject teacher, barring very few questions, the paper is easy and well-balanced.

Shruti Sharma, PGT History at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said that the question paper consisted of 37 questions with internal choice as per board pattern. The difficulty level of the paper was moderate to easy. Map question was easy. Feedback from the students was that the paper was easy.