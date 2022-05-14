CBSE Class 10 Social Science term 2 exam: What students said after the paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday conducted the Class 10 social science term 2 exams. Here is what students said after the paper:

Prayagraj

Class 10 student of BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj Aditi Tripathi said that her exam of social science went very well.

“I hope to score well in it. None of the questions were tough and the question paper held no surprises. I found the question paper to be much easier than that came in Term-1 exam,” she said.

Her classmate and also a student of BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj Alok Sharma agreed.

“All questions were from within the syllabus and in general the question paper was easier than even the sample paper. Anyone who had prepared in accordance to NCERT pattern would have done well,” he maintained.

Shivram Pandey, a student of Prayag Public School, Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj also said that the question paper was easier than Term-1 and was not at all lengthy.

“I managed to complete the questions with half-an-hour to spare,” he said.

Yogendra Kumar, also a student of Prayag Public School, Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj said that his exam also went very well.

“Even the question of “Map” wherein we had to identify the location of the given power plant, airport and nuclear plant was easy enough and I got it right despite being a little wary of Map-based questions,” he shared.

Social science teacher of Ganga Gurukulam school, Phaphamau in Prayagraj Kusum Srivastava said that all questions of the social science exam including from the sections of civics, history and geography were along expected lines keeping in line with the CBSE pattern and the NCERT standards. “The question paper did not hold any surprises for the students and most would have done well,” she claimed.

Chandigarh

The students of Class 10th who gave their CBSE Social Sciences board exam on Saturday gave a mixed response on the question paper. While some students found the exam very easy, others said it was moderately difficult.

Pranya of Vivek High School, Sector-38B, Chandigarh said, "It was moderately easy exam, the questions were NCERT based, it was how one attempted them that made a difference."

Vandhana of Jawahar Navodya Vidyalya Sector 25 found the exam very easy and completed the paper in time.

Akanksha of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School said, "I can't really say that the paper was easy but it covered the full syllabus. Paper was set wise, divided and lengthy at some parts but it went well." Her schoolmate Vishakha also found the paper easy and completed the exam in time.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj and Nistha Gupta in Chandigarh)