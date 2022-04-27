Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 10 term 2 English exam 2022 was smooth sailing, say students
board exams

CBSE Class 10 term 2 English exam 2022 was smooth sailing, say students

CBSE Class 10 term 2 English exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam that was held on Wednesday, was smooth sailing for the students who appeared in the exam in Chandigarh.
Students coming out form one of the CBSE Board 10th final exams centre at Government school in sector 16, Chandigarh on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. ( Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 08:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam that was held on Wednesday, was smooth sailing for the students who appeared in the exam in Chandigarh. The paper started at 10:30 am and got over at 12.30 pm.

The term 2 Board examinations started on Tuesday. The students gushed out of the school gates with satisfied looks, having given their final English exam. Keshav of St. Anne’s Convent School, sector 32 said that the exam was quite easy. “Before the exam, I was a little anxious since the school center was different but things went well,” he said.

Commenting on the difficulty level of the exam, Aany of St. Anne’s Convent School, said that the paper was plain sailing and concise. This was the first written exam by students in almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students expressed happiness over appearing in the physical exams. Divya of Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra expressed her delight in having exams in offline mode. She said, “In offline mode, students’ abilities are better assessed than in online mode where things are more generalized.”

Amanpreet of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26 added that they used to experience network issues in online exams and I am happy to have exams in physical mode.

Topics
cbse english board exams
