CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Maths Exam 2022: Sample paper, question bank, guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Mathematics (standard and basic) papers of term 2 board exam 2022 on Thursday, May 4.

Students who will appear for these papers can go to the CBSE academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in to download the sample question papers, check syllabus, and question bank.

Going through the sample papers can be helpful in understanding the pattern of the paper and type of questions that will be asked. Here are direct links

<strong>CBSE Class 10 Maths sample paper</strong>

<strong>CBSE Class 10 Maths question bank</strong> and <strong>additional practice questions</strong>

<strong>CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus</strong>

<strong>CBSE Class 10 Maths marking scheme</strong>

The duration of Maths papers will be 2 hours. As per the time table, the exams will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

CBSE Class 10 Maths exam day guidelines

Follow COVID-19 instructions, wear masks, maintain social distancing.

Read the subject specific and general instructions given in the paper and answer sheet before attempting the paper.

Write your roll number, exam centre code and other details in the answer booklet, continuation sheet and graph paper used.

Leave enough time so that you can read the answer sheet at the end.

Do not bring any banned items like mobile phones, electronic watches, etc to the exam hall.

Do not share water bottle, utensils with others.