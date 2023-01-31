CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Hall tickets soon on cbse.nic.in

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release soon admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, 2023. CBSE board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15 and admit cards will be issued on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

To download CBSE hall tickets, students will have to login to the board website with their credentials. They can also contact their school for updates.

The board has published sample question papers, question banks and marking scheme of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on cbseacademic.nic.in.

The direct link to download CBSE board exam admit card will be provided here, once it is available. Follow all the latest updates on Class 10, 12 final exams here.