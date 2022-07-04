CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 not today, confirms official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce the Class 10 result today, on June 4, CBSE official told Hindustan Times. Once announced, students can check CBSE results on the board website at cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE term 2 Class 10 exams were held from April 26 and concluded on May 24 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 till June 15. This year, a total of 1454370 students took the class 12th exam and 2116209 candidates took the class 10th exam conducted by the CBSE.

The class 10th examination lasted for 29 days and class 12th result for 51 days.

CBSE term 2 result 2022: How to check result Once its out

Visit official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, links for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 results will be displayed.

Key in your log in details

Check result and take a printout for future use.