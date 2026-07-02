CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check Class 10 results when announced?
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 results will be announced and will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet declared the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026. When announced, the CBSE Class 10 second board exam results will be available to all candidates who appeared on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. ...Read More
The Class 10 result link will also be available on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results via SMS and mobile apps like DigiLocker and UMANG.
This year, the Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Class 10 second exam commenced with the Mathematics paper and concluded with the Social Science paper.
The first Class 10 board examination results were announced on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 10:39:27 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Results not released yet
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet declared the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026.
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 10:20:49 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where is UMANG app available?
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Students can also view their results on UMANG Mobile Platform, which is available for Android, iOS, and Windows-based smartphones.
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 10:08:37 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 10:05:56 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 10:02:03 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage of first result
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The first Class 10 board examination results were announced on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 09:59:05 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Exam paper details
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 second exam commenced with the Mathematics paper and concluded with the Social Science paper.
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 09:56:33 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Shift details
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 09:53:37 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: This year, the Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026.
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 09:50:30 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Check results on SMS
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates can also check the results via SMS and mobile apps like DigiLocker and UMANG.
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 09:46:58 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 result link will also be available on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 09:44:01 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: When announced, the CBSE Class 10 second board exam results will be available to all candidates who appeared on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 09:41:05 am
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of the announcement of the results have not bee shared yet.