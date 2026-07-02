CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check Class 10 results when announced?

CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet declared the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026. When announced, the CBSE Class 10 second board exam results will be available to all candidates who appeared on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. ...Read More

The Class 10 result link will also be available on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results via SMS and mobile apps like DigiLocker and UMANG.

This year, the Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Class 10 second exam commenced with the Mathematics paper and concluded with the Social Science paper.

The first Class 10 board examination results were announced on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.