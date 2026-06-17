CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: How, where to check 10th results when out?

CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CBSE 10th Result 2026. The results for the second Class 10 examination are expected to be out soon. All candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official CBSE results website at cbseresults.nic.in. ...Read More

The Class 10 second board exam results will also be available on other official websites, such as cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can check the results via SMS and mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG as well.

This year, the Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and ended on May 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper.

The Board announced the first exam results on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.

The CBSE, according to the recommendations of the NEP, 2020, introduced second Board exam for students to improve their performance in up to three subjects. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.