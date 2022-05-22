CBSE Class 12 Accountancy: Check term 2 sample paper, marking scheme and more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 term 2 Accountancy exam on Monday, May 23. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Students of Class 12 can go to the CBSE Academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in to download sample question paper, syllabus and marking scheme of the Accountancy subject.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy SQP (term 2)

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme (term 2)

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper pattern

The duration of the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper is 2 hours. Maximum marks allotted to the paper is 40. There are 12 questions in the paper and all questions are compulsory. The question paper is divided into two parts – A and B. Part-A is compulsory for all candidates and Part- B has two options – Analysis of Financial Statements and Computerized Accounting. Students must attempt only one of the given options. Questions 1 to 3 and 10 are short answer type-I questions carrying 2 marks each. Questions 4 to 6 and 11 are short answer type-II questions carrying 3 marks each. Questions 7 to 9 and 12 are long answer type questions carrying 5 marks each. There is no overall choice in the CBSE Class 12 term 2 Accountancy paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in 3 questions of three marks and 1 question of five marks.