CBSE Class 12 accountancy exam 2022 analysis: What students said after paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 accountancy exam today. Here is what students said after the paper.

Prayagraj

Nidhi Shukla, a class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon said that she found the question paper to be easy and that her exam went very well.

“Initially, I thought the question paper was lengthy but once I started attempting the 12 questions of 40 marks that we had to answer in the stipulated 2 hours, I was able to do so well within the allotted time period. I found the question paper to be easier that what we had got in Term-1,” she said.

Vishal Tiwari, a class 12 student of Prayagrag Public school, Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj, found the question paper to be moderately tough but easier than the Term-1 question paper.

“There were no surprises in the question paper and I have done well,” he said.

Accounts subject teacher at MPVM Ganga Gurukulam school, Phaphamau in Prayagraj Akansha Pandey said that the question paper was easy and adhered to the pattern of the CBSE sample paper.

“All questions were direct and most students should have done well. The questions asked were definitely easier than Temr-1 when the question paper had greatly different from the CBSE sample paper given at the time,” she maintained.

Chandigarh

The students of class 12th who attempted their Accountancy exam on Monday found the paper to be fairly easy.

Akshit, a student of Vivek High school in Sector 38-B Chandigarh said, "I found the questions easy and direct and had a good exam." Similarly, a student of the same school also found the paper to be easy and said, "The questions were easy today, I completed the exam before time so had enough time to revise as well."

Tanisha Behal who is also from Vivek found the exam to be very easy and all questions were from within the syllabus with no out of syllabus questions.

Lucknow

Most of the CBSE Class 12 students in Lucknow after writing Accountancy Paper felt satisfied as they found it a well balanced paper.

Om Kharola, a student of GD Goenka Public School said that he was able to complete the paper well on time. He said that all the kinds of questions that came in the exam were practiced thoroughly in the class and he expects good score in the examination.

Shreya Gupta another student of GD Goenka Public School said that she was able to complete paper on time and sufficient time was there for revision and she expect a good score in the exam.

Ishaan Arora, a class 12 student said, "Overall the paper was easy but lengthy at the same time. The Cash Flow calculations were tricky".

Sakshi Tiwari also expressed her pleasure after giving the paper as she was very confident of all the questions she attempted and is expecting very good score. According to her, the paper was comprehensive in nature and covered the entire syllabus.

On the whole the students were satisfied with their performance.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj, Nishtha Gupta in Chandigarh and Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow)