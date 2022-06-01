CBSE Class 12 Banking Exam 2022: Here is what students said after paper

CBSE Class 12 Banking Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary education conducted the CBSE Class 12 banking exam on Wednesday, June 1. Here is what students said after the exam:

Mariyam Masroor, a class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj said that the question paper was of average difficulty and tougher than the one they got in term-1 exam. “However, all the questions were from within the syllabus and the question paper had no surprises. My exam went very well and I did not find it lengthy at all,” she said.

Richa Dwivedi, also a class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj said that though her exam also went well, she found the question paper to be somewhat difficult and definitely tougher than term-1.

“However it was as per the CBSE sample paper and I was able to complete answering all the questions well within the stipulated one-and-a-half hours for the 30 marks exam,” she said.

Sami Alam, another class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj said that his exam also went quite well and neither the theory part nor the numerical part of the question paper was tough.

“A numerical question on compound interest of 3 marks and another on calculating the maturity date of 1 marks had come this time and I was able to easily solve them,” he shared.

Amit Kumar Srivastava, Banking and accounts teacher at LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj, said that the question paper was of moderate difficulty level and any student who had prepared for the exam keeping the syllabus in mind would have done well in it.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj.)