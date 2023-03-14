CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2023: Check sample paper, question pattern

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the theory paper of Class 12 Biology on March 16, 2023. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. Students need to reach the exam venue by 10 am, wearing school ID and uniform, and carrying a printed copy of admit card and utensils required to write answers, draw diagrams.

Maximum marks allotted to the CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper is 80.

To help students prepare for board exams, CBSE has published sample paper and marking scheme on cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download it to get an idea of types of questions asked in the exam and marks allotted to each question.

As per the sample paper, all questions asked in the exam are compulsory. The paper is divided into five sections and has 33 questions.

Section A has 16 questions of one mark each. Section B has 5 questions of 2 marks each.

Section C has 7 questions of 3 marks each and section D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each.

The last section (section E) has 3 questions of 5 marks each.

There is no overall choice in the paper. Internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions. Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams are to be drawn.

Before attempting the paper during board exams, students are advised to read the questions properly and follow any other instructions given in it.

Marking scheme.