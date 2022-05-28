Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 exam on May 30, check sample paper, marking scheme
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 exam on May 30, check sample paper, marking scheme

CBSE Class 12 Biology term 2 exam is scheduled for May 30. Check sample question paper and marking scheme here. 
CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 exam on May 30, check sample paper, marking scheme(HT File)
Published on May 28, 2022 04:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Class 12 Biology paper of the term 2 examination, 2022, is scheduled for May 30, 2022. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to12:30 pm. With only a day remaining for the exam, students should be at the last stage of their preparation. To get a better idea about the type of questions asked in the exam and to know section-wise breakup of marks, students can download sample question paper and marking scheme of Class 12 Biology at cbseacademic.nic.in. 

In the CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper, maximum marks is 35 and time allotted for it is 2 hours. The paper is divided into 3 sections – Section A, B and C. 

All questions given in the paper are compulsory. There are 13 questions. 

Section A has 6 questions of 2 marks each, section B has 6 questions of 3 marks each and section–C has a case-based question of 5 marks.

There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. In the case of questions with internal choice, a student has to attempt only one of the alternatives. 

Wherever necessary, they need to draw neat and properly labeled diagrams.

CBSE Class 12 Biology sample questions term 2

RELATED STORIES

Marking scheme

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP