CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 exam on May 30, check sample paper, marking scheme

CBSE Class 12 Biology paper of the term 2 examination, 2022, is scheduled for May 30, 2022. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to12:30 pm. With only a day remaining for the exam, students should be at the last stage of their preparation. To get a better idea about the type of questions asked in the exam and to know section-wise breakup of marks, students can download sample question paper and marking scheme of Class 12 Biology at cbseacademic.nic.in.

In the CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper, maximum marks is 35 and time allotted for it is 2 hours. The paper is divided into 3 sections – Section A, B and C.

All questions given in the paper are compulsory. There are 13 questions.

Section A has 6 questions of 2 marks each, section B has 6 questions of 3 marks each and section–C has a case-based question of 5 marks.

There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. In the case of questions with internal choice, a student has to attempt only one of the alternatives.

Wherever necessary, they need to draw neat and properly labeled diagrams.

CBSE Class 12 Biology sample questions term 2

Marking scheme.