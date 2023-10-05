CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023: Biology sample paper link, important points

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams 2024 from February 15. As informed by the board, the exam will likely to end by April 10. The detailed date sheets of both classes are awaited at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Biology sample paper link, important points

With only a few months remaining, students must be gearing up for board exams. To aid in preparation, CBSE has released sample question papers, marking scheme, question bank and practice questions. Students can download it from the website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Sample papers will help students in understanding the pattern, types of questions asked in the exam. Many students and teachers have previously said the the main examination papers are usually designed like SQPs. Further, solving it will also help candidates in improving speed and accuracy.

Here is a look at some important points on the Class 12 Biology sample paper:

The theory paper of Biology (subject code-044) carries 70 marks and time allotted to it is three hours. All questions are compulsory.

The sample question paper has five sections and 33 questions.

Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each while section–B has 5 questions of 2 marks each.

Section– C contains 7 questions carrying 3 marks each, Section-D has two cased based questions of 4 marks each and the last section has three questions carrying 5 marks each.

There is no overall choice in the paper. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. Students have to attempt only one of the options in such questions.

Where necessary, they have to draw neat and properly labeled diagrams.

Check CBSE Class 12 Biology sample paper.

Marking scheme.