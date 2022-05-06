CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022 tomorrow, check syllabus, paper pattern here

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022 on May 7, 2022. The examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm across the country at various exam centres. Students will get 15 minutes reading time to read the question paper before commencement of the examination.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022: Paper Pattern

The question paper will carry 12 questions with internal choice. The questions will be divided into three sections- Section A, B and C. Section A will comprise of question 1 to 3 which are very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each, Section B will comprise of questions 4 to 11 which are short answer questions carrying 3 marks each and Section C will comprise of questions 12 carrying 5 marks. All the questions are compulsory.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022 Syllabus: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the syllabus through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Click on Curriculum link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Revised Academic Electives link.

A drop down box will open where Chemistry link will be available.

Click on it and the syllabus PDF will open.

Check the syllabus and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

