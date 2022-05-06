Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022 tomorrow, check syllabus, paper pattern here
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022 tomorrow, check syllabus, paper pattern here

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022 will be conducted on May 7, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the syllabus and paper pattern below. 
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022 tomorrow, check syllabus, paper pattern here
Published on May 06, 2022 02:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022 on May 7, 2022. The examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm across the country at various exam centres. Students will get 15 minutes reading time to read the question paper before commencement of the examination. 

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022: Paper Pattern 

The question paper will carry 12 questions with internal choice. The questions will be divided into three sections- Section A, B and C. Section A will comprise of question 1 to 3 which are very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each, Section B will comprise of questions 4 to 11 which are short answer questions carrying 3 marks each and Section C will comprise of questions 12 carrying 5 marks. All the questions are compulsory. 

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022 Syllabus: How to download 

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the syllabus through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.
  • Click on Curriculum link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Revised Academic Electives link.
  • A drop down box will open where Chemistry link will be available.
  • Click on it and the syllabus PDF will open.
  • Check the syllabus and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse exam board exam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP