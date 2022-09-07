CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022 declared, check result here

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment examination can check their results through the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The students who were declared passed in the main exam 2022 and appeared to the improvement of their performance in one subject, their result has also been declared today. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The verification of marks for the students who are not satisfied with their performance in the compartment examination will begin from September 9, 2022 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.