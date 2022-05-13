CBSE Class 12 English term 2 exam 2022: What students said after the paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 English ( English Elective and English Core) exam on Friday. Here is what students said after the exam:

Chandigarh

The students of class 12 who gave their CBSE English exam on Friday in Chandigarh, outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33D, were delighted coming out of the examination hall as they found the paper very easy.

Sandeep of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector 31 found the question paper very easy to attempt. His schoolmate Sakshi said, "The question paper was easy and the exam went well but I was a little nervous at the start so I made some mistakes."

Mehak from SD School, Sector-32 of commerce stream said, "I finished my exam well in time as it was considerably easy and not lengthy at all." Krishna who is also from the commerce stream of the same school also found the paper easy and had a good exam, "The questions were well divided from all the chapters we had in our syllabus, so it was a good paper today," he said.

Prayagraj

A student of class 12 at BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj, Aleza Zoya Hassan said that she found her “English Core” question paper easy. “The questions were all along expected lines and there were no surprises. I should get good marks. All my friends also did well,” she said.

Her classmate and also a student of BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj Aditya Singh agreed. “The question paper was balanced and all questions were from within the syllabus. Even students who studied just in the run up to the exam would also have done well. I am very happy with the way my exam went,” he added.

English subject teacher at MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, Phaphamau in Prayagraj Ravindranath Shukla said that the questions asked in the question paper were as per the CBSE pattern and the questions tested a student’s command and comprehension of the English language and literature both. Most students found the questions asked easy,” he said.

Lucknow

In Lucknow most of the CBSE class 12 students were very satisfied after writing their English paper as they found it easy though a bit lengthy.

Sonakshi Gupta and Suryansh Singh Chauhan, both students of GD Goenka Public School Lucknow said that they were able to complete the paper well on time and had enough time for revision.

Priyanshi Praveen said that the Comprehension questions were very direct. Vanshikha Rai was of the opinion that the Writing Section was easy though time consuming.

According to Ishaan Arora, another student of GD Goenka Public School most of the questions from the Literature section were easy and had been practiced in the class.

On the whole the students were satisfied with their performance.

Pragya Verma, XII A, LPS South City said the question paper was quite easy but lengthy. Reading Section had good questions with some direct answers and some were indirect questions while writing section had clear details that helped in answering them.

Ayushi Awasthi, XII A from the same school said the question paper was well balanced. The format was same as the sample paper. Overall question paper was easy especially the unseen passages.

Anshika Pandey said the paper was easy but lengthy. All the three sections were easy and direct . "I found no difficulty in understanding the passages too. And writing section was also good," said Pandey

(With inputs from Nishtha Gupta in Chandigarh, K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj and Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow.)