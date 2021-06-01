CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Decision on 12th exams unlikely today

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 decision is unlikely to be announced by the Union government on June 1, 2021. The Education Ministry is likely to make the announcement only after the court's decision. The next hearing regarding cancellation of Class 12 exams is on June 3, 2021.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on May 31 that a decision on Class 12 exams will be taken in the next two days.

The state governments have already submitted their detailed suggestions regarding the conduct and format of CBSE Class 12 exams to the Ministry.

A high-level meeting on the CBSE Class 12 exam issue was conducted on May 23, which was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, and Sanjay Dhotre besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and Union territories.

Soon after the meeting, the Education Minister had said that the decision regarding the conduct of the exam is likely to be announced by June 1. Many state governments have already shared their opinion to conduct CBSE Class 12 exams this year in offline mode but decreasing the duration of the examination.

However, in the series of tweets shared by the Education Minister, he assured that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to them and no decision will be taken by compromising on these factors amid pandemics.