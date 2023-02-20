Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 12 Exam Hindi Core analysis: Lucknow students say paper was easy

Published on Feb 20, 2023 04:53 PM IST

Students who took the Lucknow CBSE class 12 Hindi test found the paper to be simple, and they were able to complete the answer on time.

ByHT Correspondent

Students who appeared in the CBSE class 12 Hindi exam in Lucknow found the paper to be easy and they were able to write the answer on time.

Ayushi Chauhan, a student of Lucknow Public School, Southcity) said the question paper was good. She said, "There was no problem in solving it. The level of objective-type questions was praiseworthy. The question paper was designed in such a way that it could be solved in the stipulated time."

Nikita Dixit another student from Lucknow Public School, Southcity said that a few options of unseen passage were not very clear. They were quite similar. it could be completed in the stipulated time. nothing was beyond the syllabus, she said.

Sneha Neolia said the time given to solve the paper was sufficient.

Manisha Tiwari– PGT Hindi (Lucknow Public School, Southcity) said all the three sets of question papers given by the board were according to the blue print and sample papers. The entire paper was from the syllabus, nothing was beyond it.

"The multiple-choice questions of Section-A were according to the standard of the students. All the options of creative writing were according to the level of students.

According to the teacher the question paper was satisfying and as per the requirement of the examination process.

