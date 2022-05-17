Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2: Sample questions, paper pattern, marking scheme

CBSE Class 12 Geography: Students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download syllabus, sample question paper, marking scheme and more.
Published on May 17, 2022 11:59 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 12 term 2 Geography examination on May 18. The paper will begin at 10:30 am and the duration is 2 hours.

Students who have the subject can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download syllabus, sample question paper, marking scheme and more. 

As per the sample question paper, maximum marks in Class 12 Geography is 35. The paper is divided into 5 sections – A, B, C, D and E. 

Section A has three very short answer type questions for 6 marks.

Section B has a source based question for three marks. Section C has short answer type questions of 3 marks each. 

Section D has three long answer type questions carrying 5 marks each. 

Section E or the Map section carries 5 marks. For visually impaired students, questions has been given in place of the map. 

Meanwhile, on May 18, Class 10 students will appear for Hindi Core and Hindi Elective subjects. 

Students need to produce their admit cards during the exam and follow COVID-19 instructions. 

 

