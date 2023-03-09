Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2023: Download sample papers, syllabus, question bank

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2023: Download sample papers, syllabus, question bank

board exams
Published on Mar 09, 2023 01:08 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2023 will be conducted on March 11, 2023. Candidates can check sample papers, syllabus, question bank and other details below.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2023: Download sample papers, syllabus, question bank
CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2023: Download sample papers, syllabus, question bank
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2023 on March 11, 2023. The Mathematics and Applied Mathematics paper will be conducted on Saturday, March 11 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country at various exam centres.

The Mathematics sample papers, marking scheme, syllabus and question bank for class 12 is available to candidates on the official site of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.

As per the sample papers for both Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, the maximum marks is 80. The time duration of the exam is 3 hours. The question paper comprises of five sections A, B, C, F and E. Each section is compulsory. Section - A carries 20 marks weightage, Section - B carries 10 marks weightage, Section - C carries 18 marks weightage, Section - D carries 20 marks weightage and Section - E carries 3 case-based with total weightage of 12 marks.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2023: Sample Paper for Mathematics 

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2023: Sample Paper for Applied Mathematics 

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper 2023 question papers, marking scheme and syllabus is given below.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper 2023: Mathematics Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper 2023: Applied Mathematics Marking Scheme 

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper 2023: Marking Scheme 

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper 2023: Mathematics syllabus 

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper 2023: Applied Mathematics syllabus

Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at 10 am on the exam day. As per CBSE's dress code, candidates must wear school uniform and identity cards for the board exams. They must also carry printed copies of admit cards.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams
cbse board exams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out