Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022 analysis: Here is what students said after paper
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022 analysis: Here is what students said after paper

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022 analysis: A class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj Richa Dwivedi said that her exam went well.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022 analysis: Sami Alam, also a class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj said that his exam also went very well but he found the numerical parts of the question paper tough.(HT Photo/File)
Updated on May 20, 2022 01:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022 analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 physics examination on Friday. Here is what students said after the exam:

A class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj Richa Dwivedi said that her exam went well.

“I found the question paper to be easier than the one that came in Term-1. Overall the questions were easy and I did not find the question paper to be lengthy. I finished the 2 hours exam of 35 marks with 10 minutes to spare,” she shared.

Sami Alam, also a class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj said that his exam also went very well but he found the numerical parts of the question paper tough. “I should nevertheless score good marks,” he maintained.

Physics teacher of MPVM Ganga Gurukulam school, Phaphamau in Prayagraj Jitendra Yadav said that the question paper was well balanced one and very much along the CBSE pattern.

RELATED STORIES

“However, many of the theory questions too had certain element of numerical in them which needed a student to understand, calculate and then answer the questions. This trend of pure numerical questions and numerical -based questions forming a bulk of the question paper was also observed in Term-1 exam,” he shared.

Overall most students have done well, he claimed.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP