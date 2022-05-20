CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022 analysis: Here is what students said after paper

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022 analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 physics examination on Friday. Here is what students said after the exam:

A class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj Richa Dwivedi said that her exam went well.

“I found the question paper to be easier than the one that came in Term-1. Overall the questions were easy and I did not find the question paper to be lengthy. I finished the 2 hours exam of 35 marks with 10 minutes to spare,” she shared.

Sami Alam, also a class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj said that his exam also went very well but he found the numerical parts of the question paper tough. “I should nevertheless score good marks,” he maintained.

Physics teacher of MPVM Ganga Gurukulam school, Phaphamau in Prayagraj Jitendra Yadav said that the question paper was well balanced one and very much along the CBSE pattern.

“However, many of the theory questions too had certain element of numerical in them which needed a student to understand, calculate and then answer the questions. This trend of pure numerical questions and numerical -based questions forming a bulk of the question paper was also observed in Term-1 exam,” he shared.

Overall most students have done well, he claimed.

