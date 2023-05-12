Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: Re-evaluation, verification process begins on May 16

ByHT Education Desk
May 12, 2023 11:40 AM IST

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 has been declared. The re-evaluation, verification process will begin on May 16, 2023.

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 on May 12, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 12 board examination can check their results on the official site of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates

The Board will activate the facility for re-evaluation, verification of answer sheets for Class 12 on May 16, 2023. Candidates can apply for it through the official site of CBSE.

This year the overall pass percentage is 87.33 percent which is 5.38 percent less than last year. In 2022, the pass percentage was 92.71 percent. The girls pass percentage is 90.68 percent and boys pass percentage is 84.67 percent. The transgender pass percentage is 60 percent.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
  • Click on CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

