CBSE Class 12 results date announced? What official DigiLocker page says

The long wait for over 16 lakh students across India may soon come to an end as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Board Exam Results 2026 very soon.

The official CBSE Class 12 result screen shows that the result will be declared soon.

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While CBSE has traditionally released results in mid-May, activity on DigiLocker has triggered fresh speculation among students. The government platform has activated the “Coming Soon” banner for Class 12 digital marksheets — a step that has often preceded the official declaration by a day or two.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 results: 93.70% students pass, girls continue to outperform boys

What the Official Websites Show

As of 1:20 PM, the main results portal — results.cbse.nic.in — was still in its pre-upload stage.

Teachers were assigned digital evaluation duties earlier this month, and officials believe the faster, tech-enabled process could allow CBSE to release results earlier than its usual third-week-of-May timeline.

No official time announcement expected

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{{^usCountry}} Following past practice, CBSE is not expected to announce the exact date and time of the results in advance. The board is also unlikely to hold a press conference for the declaration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following past practice, CBSE is not expected to announce the exact date and time of the results in advance. The board is also unlikely to hold a press conference for the declaration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Instead, the result link and post-result activity notices will be released directly on the board’s official websites soon after the scores are published. Exams held from February to April {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, the result link and post-result activity notices will be released directly on the board’s official websites soon after the scores are published. Exams held from February to April {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10 across centres in India and abroad. All papers were held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10 across centres in India and abroad. All papers were held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Board officials said the answer sheets were evaluated through the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, allowing faster digital processing of marks compared to traditional methods. APAAR ID to Ease Server Load {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Board officials said the answer sheets were evaluated through the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, allowing faster digital processing of marks compared to traditional methods. APAAR ID to Ease Server Load {{/usCountry}}

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For the 2026 batch, the APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) is expected to play a key role in smoother access to results.

Students who have linked their 12-digit APAAR ID with DigiLocker will be able to access their digital marksheets automatically once the results are declared.

Also Read: PSEB Class 10 Results out now: Step-by-step guide on how to check your scorecards

How to Check Your Result

Students should keep the following details from their admit cards ready:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth

Official Websites to Track

Students can check their results on the following platforms once the links are activated:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 results were declared earlier

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CBSE had earlier declared the Class 10 board examination results on April 15, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70% — a marginal increase from 93.66% in 2025.

Girls once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 94.99%, compared to 92.69% among boys. More than 24.72 lakh students appeared for the examination this year, out of 24.83 lakh registered candidates.

Among the 22 CBSE regions, Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerged as the top-performing regions with a 99.79% pass rate, followed by Chennai at 99.58% and Bengaluru at 98.91%. In Delhi, the overall pass percentage stood at 97.38%.

CBSE said over 2.22 lakh students scored above 90%, while nearly 55,000 students secured more than 95% marks.

The board also continued its no-merit-list policy to discourage “unhealthy competition” among students. However, merit certificates will be issued to the top 0.1% performers through DigiLocker after the second board examinations.

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The 2026 batch is also among the first to be assessed under CBSE’s new two-board-exam system for Class 10 introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP). Students who appeared in the first exam are eligible to improve their scores in up to three subjects during the second examination cycle scheduled from mid-May.

(With inputs from CBSE HQ and National Informatics Centre)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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