Central Board of Secondary Education has started the CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026 LOC submission. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 12 supplementary examination can check the official notice and direct link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026 to be held on July 28, LOC submission begins at cbse.gov.in(CBSE HQ/Facebook)

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