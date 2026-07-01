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CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026 to be held on July 28, LOC submission begins at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026 date has been announced. The form submission by private candidates has also started and link is available on cbse.gov.in.
Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 11:38 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Central Board of Secondary Education has started the CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026 LOC submission. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 12 supplementary examination can check the official notice and direct link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
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