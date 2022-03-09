Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2022: List of websites to check 12th scores
board exams

CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2022: List of websites to check 12th scores

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 soon.
CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2022: List of websites to check 12th scores
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 01:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 soon. The Board has not yet announced the date for the Class 10, 12 results, but according to media reports, the results will be available soon. Candidates who took the Class 10 and 12 exams can view their results on the CBSE's official website as well as other sites.

CBSE class 10th examination will be held from November 30, 2021 to December 11, 2021 and the class 12th examination will be held from December 1 2021to December 22,2021.

List of website to check CBSE class 12 term 1 result:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Digilocker

Candidates can use the Digilocker app to check their Class 10 and 12 results. The application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, or you can visit the website digilocker.gov.in

Umang

CBSE students can check and download their results on UMANG mobile application. The UMANG app can be downloaded through the Google Play app.

How to check the CBSE term1 through the official website 

Visit the CBSE result website at cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for senior secondary (Class 12) result

RELATED STORIES

Enter roll number and school number

Submit and download CBSE Class 12 result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse exam cbse.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP