CBSE class 12th Hindi exam analysis: Patna students find Hindi paper easy

Students of Class 12 came out with smiling faces in Patna after taking the Hindi examination conducted by CBSE on Monday.

The majority of students shared that the paper was 'easy'.

Puja Kumari, a Class 12 student of Krishna Niketan, said, " Questions were asked from NCERT book. Majority of questios were direct in nature. Writing section was also easy. I completed my paper 15 minutes before time. I expect to score above 80marks."

Another examinee Ritika Kumari, a student of DAV Public School, said, " Questions were easier than my expectation. Literature questions were asked from chapters. The writing section was not lengthy. Objective questions in the grammar section were marks fetching. I hope to score around 90 marks. "

Around 1.50 lakh students of Class 12 are taking board exams across 356 exam centres across the state.