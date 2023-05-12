CBSE Class 12 board exam results 2023 have been announced. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced board exam results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 live updates.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 declared, here’s direct link to check marks online

Students can also go to digilocker.gov.in to check their results.

These are the login credentials required for checking CBSE results:

Roll number. Admit card ID. Date of birth. School number.

How to check CBSE results 2023

Go to the official website or use the link given above. Open the Class 12 result link, as required. Enter your credentials, login and check your result.

A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in CBSE board exams. CBSE Class 10 board exams were held in February-March and Class 12 exams in February-April.