CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check Class 12 results when out
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results to be announced likely soon on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 likely soon. When announced, all those candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in India and abroad can check the results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in....Read More
The Class 12 result link will also be available on other official websites including- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.
The Class 12 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 10, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
As per past trends, CBSE will not announce the date and time of results beforehand. The Board will also not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check, pass percentage and more.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How many candidates secured more than 95 per cent in 2025?
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Last year, a total of 24,867 candidates scored above 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 examinations 2025.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the Class 12 results have not been shared yet.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites to check
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Login details needed to check results
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Students can check the CBSE 12th results on the official websites using the following details-
Roll numbers
School numbers
Admit card IDs
Dates of birth.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: No press conference to be held
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates of Class 12
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board conducted the Class 12 examination from February 17 to April 10, 2026.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Credentials required
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Students can check their results by entering their roll numbers, school numbers and admit card IDs.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 12 results?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: No press conference to be held
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will also not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: What past trends suggest of date and time?
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: As per past trends, CBSE will not announce the date and time of results beforehand.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 exam dates
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 10, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results to be available on these mobile apps
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Other official websites
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 result link will also be available on other official websites including- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 12 results?
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When announced, all those candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in India and abroad can check the results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board has not announced the date and time of announcement of the Class 12 results yet.