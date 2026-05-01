The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE 10th Result 2026 in mid-April. The overall pass percentage this year was 93.70%. Girls outperformed boys by 2.3%, with a pass percentage of 94.99%, while boys' pass percentage was 92.69%. CBSE 10th Result 2026: ‘Keep challenging yourself,’ says Delhi’s Aratrika Patnaik after scoring 99.6% in Class 10

Aratrika Patnaik, a student of Delhi Pub Sch Sect-C Pkt-V, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, scored 99.6% in the Class 10 board examination. She scored 100 marks in French, Social Science and Information Technology and 99 marks in English Literature and Language and Mathematics.

While speaking to HT Digital, Aratrika shared her daily routine, preparation strategy and how she scored more than 99 per cent in exams. Check her answers out.

1. What was your final score and which subjects did you score highest in? Answer: I scored full marks (100) in Social Science, French and IT, while in Maths and English I got 99. Overall, I secured 99.6% marks.

2. When did you start preparing seriously for your Class 10 boards and which subject did you find most challenging? Answer: I have always been a consistent performer and scholar badge holder for years. I started seriously preparing around November 2025 as I realised that I had over 90 days to take my boards. Social Science was the most challenging subject for me as it had an expansive syllabus and the sheer volume of content was nothing short of intimidating.

3. Did you follow a fixed timetable or a flexible plan? Answer: I preferred a more flexible routine as I prioritised completing my targets for the day. The end goal is not to obsess over the number of hours put into studying but identifying what works best for you and optimising whatever amount of time you invest in studying.

4. What study techniques worked best for you (notes-making, revision cycles, mock tests, etc.)? Answer: I think taking as many tests as possible is the best thing as it conditions your brain to handle pressure and manage time well. Being thorough with NCERT is a pre-requisite and working on your weaknesses is critical.

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5. Did you use online platforms or apps for studying? Answer: Not really - I often used AI to check my answers. But I preferred clearing most of my doubts with my teachers. Trust your teachers and value their guidance. An extra note they might have given in the class which you scribbled in the margins might save you 2-3 marks!

6. Did you solve previous years’ question papers or sample papers? How helpful were they? Answer: Language proficiency cannot be built in a year. It is cultivated over years of sustained learning.For Science and Maths, I solved PYQs & Sample Papers from 2020-2025. However, for subjects like Social Science I tried to solve as many MCQs as possible - as I was confident in LAQs. The CBSE Sample Papers are often tougher than the actual paper so they provide very good practice as they are well-aligned with the NEP and latest syllabus.

7. How did you manage distractions like social media? Answer: I’m not on Instagram or SnapChat. A lot of my friends had their phones confiscated for months to avoid distraction. However, for me, my phone was useful to quickly clarify a doubt or message a teacher. So i decided to exercise self restraint rather than completely surrender!

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8. How did you deal with exam pressure or expectations from family/teachers and what kept you motivated throughout the journey? Answer: My family was one of the most important factors for my success. They never pressurised me or compared me to my peers. For me life didn’t stop. Watching movies, travelling, meeting friends, playing the piano and reading - all continued as usual. It is crucial to prioritise one’s mental and physical health to perform to the best of one’s ability.

My teachers were equally instrumental in my success. Always available – whether at 9 pm or over the weekends. Their responsiveness and willingness to teach despite anything going on in their personal lives inspired me to match their commitment with my own.

9. What advice would you give to students aiming for top scores? Answer: Being self-aware and challenging yourself constantly is the key. Avoid obsessing over what others are doing, and focus on your mistakes, learnings and weak points. Each student’s biggest competition should be themselves.

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