The Central Board of Secondary Education announced its Class 10 results last week. DPS Sector 45, Gurugram student Advit Agarwal has scored 99.8% in the CBSE Class 10 result 2026. “Go Beyond Classrooms,” says Gurugram’s Advit Agarwal after scoring 99.8% in CBSE 10th exam - check study tips

16-year-old Advit scored 100 in English, Spanish, AI & SSC, and 99 and 98 in Maths and Science.

While speaking to HT Digital, Advit shared his preparation journey, his daily routine, future goals and tips for students to score high. Check it out.

1.⁠ ⁠What was your final score and which subjects did you score highest in? Answer: I scored 99.8% in my Class 10 Board Exams, scoring a perfect 100 in English, AI, Spanish & Social Science while scoring 99 & 98 in Maths and Science respectively.

2.⁠ ⁠When did you start preparing seriously for your Class 10 boards and which subject did you find most challenging? Answer: My preparation was consistent throughout the year. I focused on bettering myself with each test I gave in school in order to be exam ready in due time. So there wasn’t a definitive starting point, only my revision hours increased around pre board exams.

Social Science was initially challenging due to its vast content. However, instead of rote memorisation, I made concise notes, visualised concepts, and treated the topics like a story. I focused on keeping the key pointers and question patterns on my radar rather than memorising dates and figures.

3.⁠ ⁠Did you follow a fixed timetable or a flexible plan? Answer: My routine remained flexible and adaptive. Being attentive in class helped me grasp concepts early, reducing the need for extensive studying later. Before exams, I mainly revised what had already been covered and understood in class.

4.⁠ ⁠What study techniques worked best for you (notes-making, revision cycles, mock tests, etc.)? Answer: The best technique that worked were Mock Tests. Giving a mock exam before each exam helped to revise the chapters as well as refine my answer framing skills. They helped me to analyse what keywords an answer should include and which ones I was missing in my answers.

CBSE 10th 2nd Board Exam 2026: LOC submission window opens today at cbse.gov.in, notice here

5.⁠ ⁠Did you use online platforms or apps for studying? Answer: No, I did not use any online platforms. I believe in traditional methods of studying such as using physical reference books and asking doubts face to face with teachers.

6.⁠ ⁠Did you solve previous years’ question papers or sample papers? How helpful were they? Answer: Yes, a week before board exams I only solved Previous Year Papers, as recommended by my school teachers. They give a good idea of the past trends of the papers and also let you know about the important topics being repeated, so thus were quite helpful.

7.⁠ ⁠How did you manage distractions like social media? Answer: There were many distractions along the way but I chose to consciously avoid them and instead of wasting time, I tried to stay engaged in sports, extracurriculars and other activities such as the Student Council that gave me joy. I wasn’t as such fascinated by the world of social media and didn’t have a Facebook/Instagram account. I tried to stay relevant to my searches on the internet and set a deadline per day for my screen time.

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8.⁠ ⁠How did you deal with exam pressure or expectations from family/teachers and what kept you motivated throughout the journey? Answer: There were many distractions along the way but I chose to consciously avoid them and instead of wasting time, I tried to stay engaged in sports, extracurriculars and other activities in the Student Council. During stressful moments, I relied on guidance from teachers and never hesitated to share my thoughts with my parents or friends, who kept me motivated throughout the journey.

9.⁠ ⁠What advice would you give to students aiming for top scores? Answer: Go beyond the classroom by exploring, researching, and understanding the concepts deeply. With the increasing focus on competency based questions in board exams, I believe conceptual clarity gives a real edge over the competition. Stay consistent and disciplined, but also enjoy the learning process.

CBSE Class 10 2nd Exam 2026 datesheet released, exam begins on May 15- check timetable here