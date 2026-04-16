The Central Board of Secondary Education will open the LOC window for the CBSE 10th 2nd Board Exam 2026 on April 16, 2026. The window will close on April 20, 2026. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE 10th 2nd Board Exam 2026: LOC submission window opens today at cbse.gov.in, notice here

The 2nd phase PUC LOC submission and exam fee for 3rd phase with late fee will open on April 21 and will close on April 22, 2026.

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Candidates who wish to appear in the Second Board Examination, but whose names were not submitted during the First Phase of LOC, may now submit their names and pay the examination fee. Candidates whose names were submitted during the First Phase may now pay the examination fee. Candidates who had submitted their names earlier but do not wish to appear in the Second Examination may withdraw their names.

Candidates who have passed the 1st examination may improve their performance in any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages.

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Students placed in the compartment category may appear in the second examination under the same category as well as for improvement category as per scheme. The LOC for first chance compartment candidates will be submitted by the school concerned only.

CBSE 10th 2nd Board Exam 2026: How to fill LOC To fill the LOC, follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on LOC link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where registration details will be added.

4. Click on submit and make the payment of LOC fee.

5. Once done, click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CBSE Class 10 first exam results were announced on April 15, 2026. The pass percentage for Class 10 results this year is 93.70 per cent. This is an improvement from last year's pass percentage of 93.66 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here